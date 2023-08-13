Pilot 'unaccounted for' after helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C., RCMP say

Four people were on board a helicopter that crashed into a shallow section of the Shuswap River Saturday, but authorities say only three of them remained when first responders arrived on the scene.

The North Okanagan Rural RCMP detachment was called to the scene near Mabel Lake just before 8:30 p.m., a release from the detachment issued Monday said.

"There were four people on the helicopter at the time of the crash. Three were transported to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. One person, believed to be the pilot, left the scene in a vehicle prior to arrival of emergency personnel and remains unaccounted for."

Mounties say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified about the crash.

In an email, the TSB confirmed it has been notified but that there is no plan to deploy investigators.

"We are working in coordination with the local RCMP to gather information and assess the occurrence," a spokesperson wrote.