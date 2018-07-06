

CTV Vancouver





The pilot who died when his small plane crashed on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast Thursday afternoon is a grandfather who was taking family on a sightseeing trip, according to witnesses who tended to the family until first responders arrived.

Authorities said the Cherokee Piper 140 crashed into a heavily wooded area shortly after taking off from the Sechelt-Gibsons Airport at around 3 p.m.

Three of the occupants – a toddler, a teenage girl and a man believed to be their father – survived and were able to walk away from the wreckage. Nearby residents told CTV News they found the family scratched and bloodied, and cared for them while waiting for paramedics.

The witnesses said the pilot, who was trapped inside the plane after the crash, was the children's grandfather.

Emergency crews quickly launched a rescue effort, but said there was nothing they could do to save his life.

"We had to transfer to a recovery mode once we had confirmation that the occupant unfortunately didn't survive," said Dwight Davison, Asst. Chief of the Sechelt Fire Department.

The other family members were taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries.

Mounties said the group was heading out on a sightseeing tour when the plane lost power and crashed into a ravine.

"Three passengers were able to extricate themselves from the plane, and they walked to a local residence to call for assistance," Const. Karen Whitby said Thursday.

Authorities have not confirmed the pilot and occupants were related, but said the deceased's next of kin has been notified. Whitby said she believes the pilot was from B.C., and that the passengers may have been visiting from out of town.

The airport and surrounding airspace were closed Thursday as crews respond to the tragedy.

The crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Sarah MacDonald