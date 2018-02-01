A pickup truck left a trail of wreckage outside a Maple Ridge mall Thursday when it hit a parked car, a pedestrian and a bus shelter.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. in a mall parking lot at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240 Street.

"There were tons of people… just kind of watching. I saw the people getting into the ambulance," one witness told CTV News. "There were so many fire trucks… it was scary."

Another witness said a mother who pushed her young son out of the pickup's path was hit.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The extent of the pedestrians’ injuries, however, is unclear.

The witness said the black Dodge pickup drove into the McDonald's drive-thru before jumping the curb, veering through the parking lot and crashing into a bus shelter.

It also collided with a white Mazda, causing extensive damage to the back of the car.

By 5:30 p.m. the pickup was being loaded onto a tow truck.