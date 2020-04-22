VANCOUVER -- Many B.C. students who are part of meal programs in their schools can now access resources through delivery and pick-ups while classrooms are closed during the pandemic.

When schools were closed indefinitely after March break, many school districts wrestled with how to provide some of their much-needed, in-person services like the meal programs.

"This was a priority for all of the trustees," said Laurie Larsen, chair of the Surrey Board of Education in a news release. "We knew families relied on this support, and in light of what's happening, we didn't want our students or their families to have one more thing to worry about."

In the days that followed, the provincial government and school districts worked to find a way to make sure students would instead receive those meals at home.

"No student should ever have to go without food, whether they’re learning in class or at home," B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a separate news release issued Wednesday.

"Despite the challenging times we're living in, school-district staff have partnered with local non-profits and businesses in a community effort to ensure kids and their families are getting the nutritious food they need, no matter where they live or learn."

For some students and families, that means collecting a weekly grocery hamper or having food boxes and bagged lunches delivered.

In Surrey, for example, the district has set up a drive-through or in-person pickup option for the 2,100 students that rely on the meal program.

"The program won't look the same as it does on an average school day," said Jordan Tinney, superintendent of Surrey schools, in a statement when the program was launched late last month. "But we've been able to adapt the program to safely continue providing nutritious meals for students who wouldn't otherwise have access to a meal."

For others, grocery gift cards and vouchers are being handed out and in some areas, local businesses are restaurants are partnering with school districts to support vulnerable students.

The province says more than 16,000 families across B.C. are accessing these services.

"The creative and meaningful ways the Ministry of Education, school districts, teachers and CUPE staff are coming together to ensure children and families get the support they need is a great example of how well the sector is working together during these challenging times," said Teri Mooring, president of the BC Teachers' Federation in a news release.

"When in-school classes were suspended, finding ways to support vulnerable children and youth was top-of-mind for everyone."