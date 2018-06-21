

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are looking for the owners of several pianos discovered in a south Richmond, B.C. warehouse earlier this month.

Police say the instruments range in size from small uprights to full-sized grand pianos.

“Pianos are much more than instruments that can convey music. They may have a deep family history dating back multiple generations,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a statement.

“The precious memories and sentimental value each piano holds may far outweigh any monetary value. The Richmond RCMP is advising the public of these pianos in hopes that their owners will contact us. The owners may be beyond the Richmond area."

Anyone who might be missing a piano is asked to contact Const. Susie Wang at 604-278-1212.