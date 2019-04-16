A Metro Vancouver piano teacher who'd been charged with several sex crimes last year has died, police say.

Mounties confirmed the death of Dmytro Kubyshkin to CTV News Tuesday, but would not provide further details on the circumstances other than to say it is not considered suspicious.

He died Thursday, April 11 in the Tri-Cities area. As a result, the criminal investigation into Kubyshkin has been closed.

Kubyshkin, who went by the first name Dmitri, spent more than two decades giving private lessons to children in their homes.

In October, he appeared in a Port Coquitlam courtroom and informed the provincial court judge he was pleading not guilty to all 15 charges he faced.

He'd asked for a trial, which was planned for July 9.

Initially, he was charged with three assaults involving former students alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2015. The list grew to nine counts of sexual assault as more victims came forward.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16, two counts of interference with a person under 14 and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

He was most recently working under the company name DM Piano School.