A Vancouver police officer seen in videos posted online playing a public piano once dreamed of being a composer.

Cellphone video sent to CTV News, and another clip posted on Facebook, show Const. Renan Cabrera expertly tickling the ivories of a bright pink piano.

The patrol officer had been meeting with someone in the area when he spotted the floral-painted instrument near the foot of the Cambie Street Bridge.

A crowd stopped to listen and witnesses recorded his rendition of "City of Stars" from the 2016 musical "La La Land."

Cabrera told CTV News his talents are self-taught.

"To be honest, any time I see a piano I always get the itch to play," he said in an email.

He said he's been composing and playing piano since the age of seven, and that he mostly learns by ear, rather than reading music.

"My original dream job was to be a film composer – so any opportunity to sit down and play the piano is a real treat for me."

