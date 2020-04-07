VANCOUVER -- Vancouver says it's encouraged by businesses that are taking the public health directions from the city and the province seriously.

The city says in a statement that enforcement staff members have visited more than 14,000 restaurants, farmers markets, grocery stores and other businesses.

Only one of those businesses has had its licence suspended for non-compliance with the city's public health orders.

The rules aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and include the closure of nightclubs, allowing only takeout or delivery orders at restaurants and limiting farm market sales to food sales.