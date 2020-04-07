Physical distancing enforcement: 14,000 Vancouver businesses have been visited. Only one had its licence suspended.
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 1:20PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- Vancouver says it's encouraged by businesses that are taking the public health directions from the city and the province seriously.
The city says in a statement that enforcement staff members have visited more than 14,000 restaurants, farmers markets, grocery stores and other businesses.
Only one of those businesses has had its licence suspended for non-compliance with the city's public health orders.
The rules aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and include the closure of nightclubs, allowing only takeout or delivery orders at restaurants and limiting farm market sales to food sales.
RELATED IMAGES