

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Chilliwack have released photos and video of suspects in a rash of thefts of poppy donation boxes that occurred earlier this month.

In a statement issued Friday, the RCMP said four of the thefts were reported in a span of two days.

They released photos believed to show the suspects in those four, asking for anyone with information about their identity to come forward.

Tips can be left with the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The first theft was reported on Nov. 4 in the 7500 block of Vedder Road. The suspect has been described as a man with a medium complexion, who was wearing an orange or red plastic rain poncho at the time.

Two days later, another theft was reported in the 7300 block of Vedder. In that case, the suspect was described as wearing a green jacket and dark pants.

A third theft, also on Vedder Road on Nov. 6, was reported in the 7600 block. A photo released Friday shows a man police believe is white wearing a black jacket and a black hat.

The fourth occurred on the same day in the 45600 block of Luckakuck Way. That suspect is described as white, and wearing a grey sweater, black pants, red hat and dark-coloured backpack. Police said in this incident, the man is alleged to have pushed the clerk who tried to stop him from leaving the business.