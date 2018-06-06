

CTV Vancouver





Police have released photos of two persons of interest in their investigation into the murder of a known gang member in North Vancouver.

Gavinder Grewal was 30 when he was found dead in a top-floor condo at Mountain Highway and Keith Road three days before Christmas. Investigators have not provided a specific cause of death, saying only that his injuries were consistent with homicide.

Grewal was known to police and linked to gang activity, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes his death was linked to other gang violence in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

More than five months later, police have released photos of two persons of interest.

They released two blurry images taken from surveillance camera footage Wednesday, asking for the public's help to identify the men.

Both are described as South Asian. The first is estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 25, and was wearing a black jacket and white shirt at the time.

The second is believed to be 20 to 30 years old. He had a beard and was wearing a toque and dark jacket at the time.

The men were seen in a black Nissan Titan, which is one of two vehicles investigators believe are associated to the murder. Police did not say how the vehicles are tied to the murder, nor did they say what role, if any, the men may have had.

Officers are also looking for a 2003-08 dark-coloured Lexus RX350.

IHIT asks anyone who knows more about the persons of interest or anyone else associated with the Nissan or Lexus to come forward.

"There are people who have information about what happened to Mr. Grewal. We urge anyone with information to please come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

Tips can be left with the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so through Crime Stoppers.