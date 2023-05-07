Photos released of suspect vehicle in fatal Surrey shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released photos of the suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 2 in Surrey’s Guilford neighbourhood, in an effort to further the investigation.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. that night in a convenience store parking lot on 108th Avenue near 148th Street. Two people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.

One of the victims, 20-year-old Jayden Prasad from Surrey, died from his injuries. The second victim has since been released from hospital.

Homicide investigators say they have identified and found a suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the parking lot after the shooting — a blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a “distinct” red tire on the rear driver’s side.

The car was found in Langley hours after the shooting, showing indications it was attempted to be set on fire.

“As we stated previously, this incident appears to be targeted and connected to the B.C. gang conflict. We believe that the suspects attempted to light the car on fire, but failed. I am urging anyone with information relating to this vehicle to contact IHIT,” IHIT media relations officer Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the IHIT via its information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.