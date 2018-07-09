

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey have released a photo of two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daylight shooting that injured an innocent bystander a year ago Monday in hopes that the public can help bring those responsible to justice.

Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of 147A Street at around 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017 after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shootout between two parties.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Although investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, it is believed that the victim was not the intended target," police said.

At the time, the RCMP said the occupants of a red pickup truck had fired at a black Hyundai. Witnesses said the Hyundai struck a bollard as it fled north.

The pickup was later found on fire in the 9000 block of 150 Street. Investigators have since determined it had been stolen from Vernon earlier in the day.

A nearby home surveillance camera captured a photo of two suspects. The image was released Monday and show the men running near the scene of the crime.

One of the suspects' heads is out of frame and the other is looking in the opposite direction of the camera, but investigators are hopeful someone will be able to identity one or both of the suspects.

“We believe there are people with information that will assist us in bringing this investigation to its conclusion, and we ask you to contact us and help bring some closure for an innocent woman," Sgt. Chad Greig said in a statement.

Mounties also released an image of the pickup they believe might have was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 6074-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).