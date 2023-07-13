Phone data linking Ali to alleged scene of B.C. teen's killing scrutinized at murder trial
Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali, who's accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago, have been trying to cast doubt on the reliability of cellphone data suggesting his phone was in the vicinity at the time of the killing.
The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial has heard testimony over the past two weeks about cellphones associated with Ali and the girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.
Don Calpito, an expert in cellular coverage with Telus Communications, says things like tall buildings or capacity issues might degrade a signal and cause a phone to connect through different cell towers.
The jury heard earlier this week from a Bell employee that the number police say belonged to a phone Ali was carrying when he was arrested made calls that were connected through a tower near Central Park on the night the girl was found dead there in July 2017.
David Mak, a senior investigator with Rogers Communications, meanwhile testified that the Bell phone Ali was carrying never had any contact with two phones whose Rogers accounts were paid for by the girl's mother.
The various experts have all testified that there's no way to tell from connection data exactly where a person is when they make a phone call, and while the closest tower is usually used multiple factors can affect that choice.
Mak testified that towers in urban areas like Burnaby usually have a range of about three kilometres.
In May, Ali pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of the girl, whose body was found just hours after her mother reported her missing.
The Crown has told the jury they will hear evidence showing the girl's killing was random, but DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted the girl and cellphone records would place him and the victim in or near the park on the day she died.
They said evidence would show the girl was passing through the park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.
The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court won't examine sharing of Canadian bank account info with U.S.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of legislation that allows account information held by Canadian financial institutions to be shared with U.S. authorities.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Protecting seniors during extreme heat waves is critical, advocate says
With heat waves becoming more common in Canada, one advocate says safeguarding seniors from the dangers of extreme weather is becoming a critical priority.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
Amsterdam court needs more Canadian detail before sentence in cyberbullying case
Judges in Amsterdam said Thursday they need more information from Canadian authorities as they consider the sentence of a Dutch man convicted in Canada last year of crimes, including extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd.
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Firefighters battle suspected human-caused blaze in Victoria park
Victoria firefighters spent the early hours of Thursday morning battling a large brush fire in a city park. "At first I thought it was my house on fire because the smoke was so thick," a neighbour tells CTV News. "I grabbed a hose and put a sprinkler out and then then went and woke up my neighbour."
-
Nanaimo school fundraiser in need of donations
Fresh Start, which gives Nanaimo schoolchildren in need school supplies and a haircut just before school starts, is in need of donations. The fundraiser is looking for new and used donations of backpacks, school supplies, clothing and books.
-
Man, 29, dead after motorcycle crash near Courtenay
A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a logging road in the Comox Valley. First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
-
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
-
Alberta energy minister told to design incentives for industry to clean up oil wells
Direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new energy minister suggests the United Conservative government hasn't given up on a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to do.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.
-
1 dead in early morning downtown crash
A person died in a crash with a light pole in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
Toronto
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Heavy rain in the forecast for much of southern Ontario today
Parts of the province could see as much as 75 millimetres of rainfall today, Environment Canada says.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Greater Montreal Area. The alert was issued just before 10 a.m. on Thursday and warns people that the weather conditions are 'favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes.'
-
Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site
A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.
-
Experts doubt whether illegal magic mushroom stores will advance drug policy
Magic mushroom stores are opening illegally across Canada, challenging the country's drug laws, but experts say the illicit vendors are unlikely to radically advance acceptance of the hallucinogenic fungi among authorities -- or the public.
Winnipeg
-
Former Winnipeg football coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring
A former high school football coach in Winnipeg has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault involving players he coached.
-
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg city council and police union agree to new contract
Winnipeg city council has signed off on a new contract with the police union.
Saskatoon
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
Regina
-
Deepening hole worries residents of Regina neighbourhood
Residents of a Regina neighbourhood are concerned about an expanding hole at the end of their block.
-
Regina city council pushes decision to allow alcohol in parks to August
Residents will have to wait a little longer to find out if alcohol will be allowed in 12 public parks in Regina as city council tabled the topic at its meeting Wednesday night until August.
-
Sask. by-elections for vacant Regina area seats to be held Aug. 10
Provincial by-elections for three vacant seats in southeastern Saskatchewan will be held on Aug. 10th, the provincial government announced on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
'It’s validating for my clients' – Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
An RCMP officer who investigated an alleged sexual assault says he was ordered to drop the case because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
-
Child struck by vehicle while using a Halifax crosswalk: police
Police have closed parts of Gottingen Street after they say a child was struck by a van while using a crosswalk.
London
-
Driver airlifted after two-vehicle crash
Around 7:29 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the scene along County Road 5 in Arran Township where an SUV and a commercial vehicle were involved in a crash.
-
Charges laid following ER closure due to vandalism
Charges have been laid following damage to the Wingham hospital emergency entrance that caused a brief closure of the ER.
-
Gas leak reported in Aylmer
Crews are currently on scene of what is described as a "major natural gas leak" in the area of South Street and Queen Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins city council asks homeless shelter to look into relocation options
The dispute continues in Timmins over the location of the Living Space homeless shelter as many people have complained about an increase in crime and concerns for public safety in the area.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.