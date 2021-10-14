Pharmacies doling out Moderna and Pfizer in pilot project just before younger kids expected to be OKed for vaccine

VICTORIA -

Dozens of pharmacies in B.C. are delivering mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, yet still don't know if they will be part of the immunization plan when it comes to kids aged five to 11.

At the Fort St John pharmacy, demand for the Moderna shot isn't exactly overwhelming, but increasing every week, according to pharmacist Michael Ortynsky. He says aside from some paperwork, things have run smoothly, thanks in large part to specialized vaccine fridges.

"It's checked every day, twice a day, as a minimum and it's connected to an alarm if the temperature rises above five degrees," he explained in an interview with CTV News.

Once refrigerated, the vaccine can last up to 30 days.

Several Northern pharmacies have been able to distribute the mRNA vaccine since late August. In the Lower Mainland, 54 pharmacies are doing the same -- many administering Pfizer -- as part of a pilot project. According to the ministry, they're delivering on average 4,000 doses each week.

Yet despite two months of experience, it's still unclear whether pharmacies will be part of the vaccine rollout for kids aged five to 11 who are expected to get the green light for a jab next month.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters, "There will be some pharmacies that will be involved, but also health authority clinics in different settings."

Pharmacists did provide AstraZeneca but B.C. has so far resisted a wide-scale approach involving pharmacies.

A statement from Angie Gaddy, communications director for the BC Pharmacy Association, says in part, 'We are in discussions with the government on planning for mRNA vaccines in B.C. pharmacies and what it will take to roll out on a large-scale basis."

Dr. Brian Conway with the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre is encouraging government to let go of control and "democratize" the system.

"There are over 300,000 children aged five to 11 in this province. That's not a small task getting them all vaccinated, " he told CTV News.

Conway thinks it will be essential to get as many kids immunized as quickly as possible. As of Wednesday nearly 89 per cent of those aged 12 and older had at a least one shot of vaccine. It's not been enough to slow transmission, which has been rising in children.

Earlier this week -- Dr. Henry ruled out using doctors' offices. Conway thinks that's a mistake pointing out parents will have questions.

"And as soon as they're finished asking their questions and they're decide to be going ahead with the vaccination of that child, that vaccination should be immediately available," added Dr. Conway.

In the Peace, Ortynsky agrees saying he spends time answering questions.

"My experience is there's a lot of misinformation out there and we'll gladly take the time to talk to people about it," said Ortynsky.

He adds the extended hours of operation - beyond typical clinic hours - allows pharmacists to reach more people.

"I know most of the pharmacists I communicate with during the week are more than willing to, you know, accommodate the patient's needs to give them this really important vaccine, when they need it."