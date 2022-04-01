Petition calls for B.C. to waive deductibles for diabetes medicine and devices

A petition calling on the B.C. Ministry of Health to waive the deductible for diabetes patients who rely on insulin, glucose monitors and insulin pumps to survive has garnered nearly 3,500 signatures.

Dr. Tom Elliott of B.C. Diabetes estimates as many as 90,000 British Columbians rely on insulin to control the disease, and many of them rely on Pharmacare to cover the costs.

But that coverage only kicks in once a family has paid out-of-pocket for the income-based deductible, which can be $2,500 per year or more.

When he can, Elliott sometimes provides insulin to people for free, but with 5,000 patients, he can’t help everyone.

“This is a very high level of care. And this is what every person living with diabetes who requires insulin should have in this province,” he said.

He connected CTV News with a patient who had enhanced coverage when he was first diagnosed with diabetes.

“I initially had coverage for insulin, for about a year,” said the father of three, who requested to remain anonymous.

But the man lost his job last year, and in January when his deductible reset he suddenly learned he would have to pay out of pocket for his insulin.

“As the father of a family, I had to crunch the numbers and make some choices and I decided not to dispense the medication,” he said.

Within a few weeks, he began to experience chest pains, fatigue and shortness of breath.

When he vomited eight times in one day, his family called an ambulance and he wound up in Burnaby Hospital for six days.

“He had diabetic keto acidosis. That’s where the blood turns to acid from insufficient insulin,” said Elliott. “It was touch and go. He spent 24 hours in ICU.”

The doctor estimates an extended hospital stay with that kind off specialized care cost taxpayers about $25,000 — enough to cover the man’s deductible for 10 years.

Elliott started the petition calling on the province to waive the deductible for diabetes patients as it does for those with other chronic diseases, such as HIV.

Karl Bachmann, whose eight-year-old daughter lives with diabetes, says his family spends up to $450 per month on insulin and the medical devices used to dispense it and monitor glucose.

“On an average middle-class income, several hundred dollars a month makes a big difference, you know?” he said. “Especially with the cost of food, fuel and everything else going up.”

CTV News reached out to the province to ask if removing deductibles for diabetes patients is something it would consider.

In a written response, the Ministry of Health stressed that deductibles are income-based and that no family will be expected to pay more than four per cent of its income on eligible drugs.

Those on income assistance are eligible for 100 per cent coverage.

“If a family’s income has dropped in the past two years, they may be eligible for more help immediately from Fair PharmaCare,” the ministry said.

The statement made no mention of any plans to do away with the deductible for all families with a member who requires insulin to manage their diabetes.