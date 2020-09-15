VANCOUVER -- Kidde has declared September 17th Pet Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day.

A recent survey online conducted by The Harris Poll found that 36% of Canadian's did not have a CO alarm in their home or know if they do.

This is alarming for both humans and their four legged friends.

When it comes to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning pets are two times more at risk than people in the same environment.

This is because pets breath twice as quickly as people so they get sick faster after exposure.

Symptoms pets can show when poisoned include vomiting, seizures, general weakness and dyspenea.

Kidde Canada wants to remind families that a few simple precautions can ensure their homes are safe and enjoyable for all.

Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every level of the home.

Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors should be tested often.

They should be completely replaced every seven to ten years.

Installing alarms with 10-year sealed batteries that do not need to be changed is recommended.

An escape plan should be prepared and practiced for your home and your pets should be included in all safety drills.

Kidde Canada