VANCOUVER -- Hoping to make space for animals being displaced by wildfires in B.C., local SPCA branches are temporarily offering adoptions at half price.

The promotion, which takes place between July 20 and 30 will help the animal welfare agency's emergency response during the wildfire season. A 50 per cent discount is available for adoptions of any dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig and other small animal.

"Our goal is to create capacity for as many animals needing free temporary shelter as possible, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the animals currently in our care," said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA, in a news release.

"We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal in our care, but it will also help the BC SPCA’s emergency response for animals in crisis."

So far, more than 80 animals have been sheltered at the SPCA's animal evacuation centre in Kamloops since it was set up on July 7.

As of Monday, there are 298 wildfires actively burning in the province. Of those, 37 are considered wildfires of note.

Between April 1 and July 18, more than 275,000 hectares burned in the province.