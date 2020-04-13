VANCOUVER -- After almost a month of working from home and practicing physical distancing, a new survey finds Canadians are paying less attention to their appearance and even their hygiene.

Field Agent Canada talked to 652 people on Easter weekend, and asked them how their beauty routine has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic precautions started taking effect.

While handwashing was up 94 per cent, other practices have fallen by the wayside. Women are wearing makeup 62 per cent less than they did before physical distancing kicked in, while men are shaving their faces 34 per cent less.

Women are shaving their legs less too, reporting a 34 per cent drop. Some people are even foregoing showering – the survey found a 10 per cent drop in this essential hygiene practice. And we don’t seem to be worried about stinking up the home office – not only are we skipping the shower, there’s been a 16 per cent drop in the use of deodorant.

Like B.C. Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, some of us are taking the risk and cutting our own hair – with, according to social media, mixed results. The survey found 18 per cent of women are planning to cut their own hair, as are 34 per cent of men. Seventy-four per cent of women still planned to wait until salons reopen to get a haircut. And we may be looking a little unkempt in our Zoom and Skype calls, with a 54 per cent decrease in the use of hair-styling products reported.

But some beauty products are flying off the shelves. Walmart says in its stores, hair colour is a hot commodity. With salons closed, the demand for hair dye has gone up. Eleven per cent of the women Field Agent Canada surveyed said they usually get their hair coloured in the salon, but are now going to try at-home dyes.

Our teeth aren’t in as bad shape as our hair. There’s a zero per cent change in frequency of brushing teeth, though a nine per cent decrease in flossing and seven per cent decrease in using mouthwash may mean our breath is less than fresh.