Person shoots at Surrey RCMP officer during attempted traffic stop
Police are investigating after a person shot at a Surrey RCMP officer on Friday evening.
The incident happened during a west-bound traffic stop on 82 Avenue just past 128 Street a few minutes before 9 p.m., according to a statement from Surrey RCMP’s Sgt. Elenore Sturko.
“A Surrey RCMP Frontline Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a black sedan,” said Sturko in her statement.
“When the officer engaged their emergency lights, the driver of the sedan reached outside their vehicle window and fired two gunshots at the officer.”
The officer pursued the suspect and vehicle for a “short distance” and then pulled over in the interest of public safety. Although they were not injured, they were “shaken by what transpired.”
Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section is investigating and the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit will be patrolling the area.
“Obtaining a more detailed description of the vehicle and the driver are a top investigational priority,” Sturko said.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers.
“Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is urged not to approach it … The driver of this vehicle is considered to be armed and dangerous,” Sturko said.
U.S. marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero began Saturday with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is denying that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie as he faced new questions about the SNC-Lavalin affair following the publication of an excerpt of the former justice minister's memoir.
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees across St. John's, people urged to stay home
People in eastern Newfoundland are waking up to downed trees and debris in the road and widespread power outages after hurricane Larry pounded the Avalon peninsula Friday night.
Quebec reports close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 772 not fully vaccinated
Quebec public health said the province recorded 995 new COVID-19 cases with 702 of those unvaccinated and 70 having received one dose of vaccine.
Ontario logs just over 850 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths
Ontario is reporting just over 850 new COVID-19 cases as well as 15 additional deaths related to the disease.
Liberals see a jump in support after back-to-back debates: Nanos
After French- and English-language debates, the Liberals are polling 3 per cent higher than prior to the debates.
In Pictures: Remembering 9/11, two decades later
It has been 20 years since terrorists flew airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 11, 2001, a series of attacks that changed the world as we know it.
Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in NYC with display of unity
Three U.S. presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side on Saturday at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity.
Canadian teenager Fernandez to face British teen Raducanu in U.S. Open final
Several viewing parties are planned to watch Leylah Fernandez play British teen Emma Raducanu this afternoon in the U.S. Open women's singles final.
Wildlife tour groups aim to clean up 90 tons of marine debris in 90 days
A group of wildlife tour operators on Vancouver Island have banded together to help extend their season while cleaning up the environment.
Vancouver Island adds 90 new COVID-19 cases, tying all-time record
The new cases were among 820 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.
'We need people back to work': Business owners call for end of federal pandemic benefits
Statistics Canada’s employment numbers are out for August, showing Canada added 90,000 jobs nationally. This, while businesses in B.C.’s capital region continue to struggle to find employees to fill jobs in all sectors.
2 arrested following alleged theft of copper wire from oilfield site
Charges have been laid against two central Albertans in connection with an incident that occurred at an oilfield site earlier this week.
Fire chief rips firefighters for 'disrespectful, disgraceful' behavior at anti-vaccination rally
Calgary fire chief Steve Dongworth had harsh words for a few members of his team Friday after a number of firefighters and police officers participated in an anti-vaccination rally at city hall earlier this week.
Alberta makes some gains in 'booming' employment market, but unemployment rate remains high
Alberta is continuing to gain back some of the thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic, but the provincial unemployment rate remains high.
Video shows RCMP cruiser strike armed man twice during arrest south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser struck an armed man twice during an arrest south of Edmonton Friday morning.
Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases
Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle collision in Mississauga
A man is dead and three other victims are in hospital following an overnight collision in Mississauga.
Conservative Party removes Toronto candidate over social media posts
The Conservative Party has dropped its candidate for the Beaches-East York riding after her alleged Islamophobic social media posts resurfaced Friday.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez to face Brit Emma Raducanu in U.S. Open battle of teen titans final
Two Cinderella stories ended in a U.S. Open single-women's final, as 19-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez faces 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Saturday at 4 p.m.
'I took it as a personal attack on my home turf': Kahnawake ironworker cleaned up post 9/11 attacks
Former Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) ironworker Lindsday Leborgne took a break from his local Mohawk council chief duties in 2001 to aid in the clean up efforts after Sept. 11, 2001, as he took the attacks personal.
Special robots helping Manitoba dementia patients connect with family
Fifteen Manitoba families will soon have a new way to connect with their loved ones living with dementia.
Woman dragged behind vehicle stolen with baby still inside, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg police say a woman was dragged behind her vehicle during an attempted robbery as the suspect drove off while a seven-month-old baby was still inside.
Doctor, teachers’ federation disappointed with lack of COVID-19 measures as cases spike in Sask. schools
As kids are back to school, dusting off their binders and textbooks, COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high among Saskatchewan youth.
Parole eligibility still undecided for Sask. man convicted of murdering wife
A Saskatoon judge is still undecided on the parole eligibility of a man who was convicted of murder after stabbing his wife.
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
Sask. doctor, NDP say the province's new COVID-19 measures don't go far enough
The Saskatchewan government introduced new public health measures on Friday aimed at protecting the health care system’s capacity amid surging COVID-19 cases, but some are saying the new orders don’t go far enough to quell the fourth wave sweeping the province.
Elections Canada delays opening of some advance polls after hurricane batters N.L.
Elections Canada says it's delaying the opening of advance polls over a large swath of eastern Newfoundland today as the province assesses the damage caused by Hurricane Larry.
One dead as police investigate northwest London shooting
Multiple London police officers continue to guard a vast section of Wateroak Drive in northwest London for a shooting investigation.
Twenty years later, Canadians reflect on their efforts after the 9/11 attacks
Canadians across this country will be reflecting on the September 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago, including firefighters who went south following the tragedy and the Atlantic community of Gander, N.L. which was one of Canadian cities that welcomed diverted flights to their runways on that fateful day.
Some Ontario parents say there are 30 to 40 students in their children's classroom
More students in Ontario are returning to school Thursday for the first time since April and some parents are expressing concern over the number of children in the classroom amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.