Person of interest sought in suspicious death investigation near B.C. border: RCMP

Mounties are searching for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in southeastern B.C.

In a news release, BC RCMP said officers are hoping to speak with Michael Mawley after human remains were found following a suspicious fire at Mawley's family home in the community of Kingsgate on Saturday.

Residents of that area are asked to report any suspicious activity to police immediately. Mounties are also requesting anyone with dash cam video recorded between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. MST to come forward.

RCMP said Mawley's current whereabouts are unknown, but that he has ties to B.C., Alberta and Idaho.

Mawley is described as white, 5'10" tall and approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"If Michael hears or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction," Insp. Brent Novakoski said in the release.

Anyone who encounters Mawley is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.