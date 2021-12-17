Person in custody in connection with Naomi Onotera disappearance: IHIT

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of Langley, B.C., school teacher Naomi Onotera, homicide investigators have confirmed.

Onotera was reported missing in August, and her home was cordoned off with police tape for nearly two week in September as police worked to gather evidence.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was back at the property conducting another search.

"It's still an active and ongoing investigation," Sgt. David Lee told CTV News. "Our investigators have been following the evidence."

IHIT said one person has been taken into custody, but could not provide any further details. Lee said investigators are expecting to share more information on Saturday.

Onotera was last seen leaving home on Aug. 28, and her mother reported her missing the following day.

The 40-year-old works as a teacher-librarian at Katzie Elementary School in Surrey, and her disappearance cast a shadow over the start of the school year.

Onotera also has a daughter under the age of two.