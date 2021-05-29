VANCOUVER -- Delta Police say they took a person into custody after a stabbing in North Delta on Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to an “altercation” that included one person stabbing another, shortly after 4 p.m. 80th Avenue near 118th Street.

“The victim and suspect are known to each other,” said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for Delta Police in a statement.

“The suspect surrendered to police without incident, and is currently in police custody.”

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, and the suspect suffered minor injuries. Delta Police say they don’t believe the incident is related to the current Metro Vancouver gang war.

“Instead it appears to be the result of a conflict between two individuals known to each other,” says Leykauf.