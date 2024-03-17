Person hospitalized after fight breaks out at Spring Carnival: Surrey RCMP

Police and firefighters were called to a public event at Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre Saturday night.

In a Sunday news release, the Surrey RCMP said they got a call for assistance around 9:30 p.m. from the Surrey Fire Service for a “possible assault” at the Spring Carnival.

Mounties told CTV News firefighters were treating people who had been pepper sprayed.

Upon arrival, police were “attempting to determine what had occurred when they observed a fight break out and quickly intervened,” the release reads.

“A female suspect was taken in to police custody and a female victim was transported to area hospital for medical treatment.”

Police said it’s unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-37324.