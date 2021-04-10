VANCOUVER -- A person was found dead at a home in Prince George early Saturday morning, and police say they are looking for leads in the investigation.

Prince George RCMP say that they went to a home in the 1100 block of Prince George Pulpmill Road around 4:45 a.m. after a report of a disturbance.

“When frontline officers arrived on the scene, they found one person deceased,” reads a statement released by Const. Jennifer Cooper.

The investigation is in its “early stages,” say police, and the Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services have been called in to assist.

Police have not said whether there were other people in the house when they arrived. They also haven’t said whether they have a suspect.

Prince George Pulpmill Road is a semi-rural area, across the Nechako River from downtown Prince George.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated and that there’s no ongoing risk to the public.

“Witnesses and members of the residence where the event occurred are cooperating with the investigation,” the statement continues.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the event or may have further information. Prince George RCMP are urging potential witnesses to contact them at their non-emergency line at (250) 561-3300. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.