The RCMP is investigating a tragedy at a Surrey, B.C. homeless camp, where someone was found dead after a fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the encampment at 97A Avenue and 137A Street at around 2:30 a.m. after a fire broke out at a shed.

After it was extinguished, firefighters found one person dead inside.

Surrey RCMP said the cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but that its Serious Crime Unit is investigating along with Surrey Fire Services. The BC Coroners Service is also working to determine the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-5990-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.