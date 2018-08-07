

A downstairs tenant is unaccounted for after an East Vancouver home went up in flames Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm blaze broke out near Skeena Street and 3rd Avenue, sending a huge plume of dark smoke into the sky near the Burnaby border.

The flames tore through the property and appears to have caused serious damage, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any neighbouring homes.

Though the fire has since been put out, crews are still working to determine whether a downstairs tenant was home when it started.

The homeowners, who live upstairs, told CTV News their family all managed to make it outside safely, but that their pet cat is also missing.

They said they have no idea what could have caused the fire. The mother smelled something in the home and woke everyone else up so they could escape.

Firefighters said it will likely take investigators a few hours to nail down a cause.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith