VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Person airlifted to hospital after apartment fire in White Rock

    Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in White Rock in this image handed out by local RCMP. Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in White Rock in this image handed out by local RCMP.
    Share

    First responders were at the scene of an apartment fire in White Rock Saturday afternoon.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent one air ambulance and two ground units to the 15000 block of Thrift Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

    Paramedics airlifted one patient to hospital in serious condition.

    White Rock RCMP told people to avoid the area while the road was shut down. Around 2 p.m., Thrift Avenue re-opened in both directions, Mounties said in an update.

    CTV News has reached out to the White Rock Fire Department for more information and will update this story if a response is received.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News