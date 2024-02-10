Person airlifted to hospital after apartment fire in White Rock

First responders were at the scene of an apartment fire in White Rock Saturday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent one air ambulance and two ground units to the 15000 block of Thrift Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics airlifted one patient to hospital in serious condition.

White Rock RCMP told people to avoid the area while the road was shut down. Around 2 p.m., Thrift Avenue re-opened in both directions, Mounties said in an update.

CTV News has reached out to the White Rock Fire Department for more information and will update this story if a response is received.