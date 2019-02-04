

CTV Vancouver





A 27-year-old Vancouver man was arrested Monday after a pepper spraying incident at a hotel in the city's downtown core that triggered a massive police response.

The Vancouver Police Department said it received a 911 call about an incident at the Hotel Vancouver shortly before 10 a.m.

Heavily armed officers were seen entering the hotel, located at West Georgia and Burrard streets, a short time later.

Several police vehicles, an ambulance, fire trucks and emergency response personnel could be seen along West Georgia.

Police said no one was injured during the incident, adding that the man taken into custody is believed to have had "emotion related issues."

Assault and mischief charges are being recommended against him, the VPD said.

Construction workers at the scene also told CTV News a man had barricaded himself behind a door and threatened to start a fire. At one point, a firefighter could be heard telling another that a fire was out, but police have not provided any details regarding a fire.

The police presence also cause traffic and transit delays around the already busy intersection.

TransLink said on Twitter that several bus routes were being detoured as a result of congestion in the area, including the 257, 240 and 246.

Those routes resumed normal service at around 12:30 p.m.

#RiderAlert Attn 240 & 246 Vancouver Riders: Detour - Regular route to Georgia & Pender, then via Pender, Richards, Georgia, regular route due to traffic congestion. ^DA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 4, 2019