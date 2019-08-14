About a year and a half ago, a 15-year-old was hit by a stray bullet as he rode in a car with his parents.

Investigators believe someone knows more on the shooting that claimed the boy's life, but they're refusing to speak to police.

The boy and his family had been driving back to Coquitlam after having dinner in the city when their vehicle was caught in the crossfire on Jan. 13, 2018.

The Vancouver Police Department says information recently came to light suggesting some people hold key information about the homicide.

But whatever it is that they know about the death of Alfred Wong, they're keeping to themselves.

A 23-year-old Vancouver man also died in the shooting at East Broadway and Ontario Street.

Kevin Whiteside is believed to have been involved in the shootout. It is alleged he'd been in the area to kill Matthew Navas-Rivas, a 28-year-old who'd been in a nearby restaurant.

As Navas-Rivas left the restaurant with a female companion, someone opened fire. Whiteside and Wong, whose family car was passing the area when shots rang out, were left dead, and Navas-Rivas died in an unrelated incident seven months later.

The incidents were publicly linked on the anniversary of the Whiteside-Wong shooting. The investigation into Navas-Rivas' death is ongoing.

On Wednesday, the VPD said they're still working on the double homicide, and that they'd received recent information to suggest there are more people who may be able to help.

"We know there are people who have critical information who have refused to provide investigators with that information," Staff Sgt. Mike Heard said in a statement.

"We are making an appeal to these people to do the right thing and speak with us. Their information could help form important evidence that will make a significant difference in how this investigation plays out."

Wong's mother, Chelly, echoed the plea, asking those who know more to help bring the family closure.

"We know nothing can be done to bring Alfred back, but we think he deserves justice for his tragic death and we desperately want to know what happened that night. Without your help, the police may not be able to arrest the killer, and our son will not be able to lay in rest," she said in the statement provided through police.

The grieving mother said Wong's family will "forever be grateful" for help in the investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-0515, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.