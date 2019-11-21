VANCOUVER - A recent report published by Maclean's magazine has garnered the attention of Penticton RCMP.

The publication released its annual report on crime statistics on Tuesday. The report uses information gathered by Statistics Canada's 2018 uniform crime reporting (UCR) survey.

Penticton took the 19th spot out of 237 Canadian cities, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

"The RCMP in Penticton and throughout the South Okanagan have seen tremendous success in arresting prolific offenders in each of our communities, who are believed to be responsible for the majority of the crimes taking place," said Const. James Grandy, in a news release.

"Our officers remain committed to these efforts of solving crimes and improving our community’s sense of safety, security and overall well-being."

According to the release, the UCR survey is based on police-reported incidents and the population.

"It is a valuable statistical tool for observing overall crime trends," the release reads. "It's not a proportional comparison, as it bases its calculation on a per capita population only, and not taking into consideration that prolific offenders aren't proportional."

Penticton RCMP say just a few incidents within a smaller community like theirs can dramatically impact the ranking.

"A single prolific offender in a smaller centre has the ability to increase that town's crime severity rating, as compared to a larger city."

RCMP also wants to reassure residents of the City of Penticton that in many of its cases, the crime-related incidents involve people who are well-known to one another. They "can be considered isolated events, with no danger to the public at large," police said.