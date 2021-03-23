VANCOUVER -- A man believed to be behind a series of explosions in a city in B.C.'s Okanagan told police he wasn't trying to harm anyone, the RCMP said.

Police first began their investigation earlier this month, after residents of Penticton reported hearing a series of explosions.

It is unclear how many explosions there were, as Penticton Mounties said they believe some of these incidents may have gone unreported, but officers confirmed at least three locations were tied to the case.

Those sites include a park and a schoolyard.

Officers said in a news release Tuesday that a suspect had been identified through evidence, and was taken into custody last week.

The 50-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was released after "voluntarily speaking with officers," Const. James Grandy said in a statement.

"The man confirmed he meant no harm to the community."

Still, police say the man may face charges. They have not said what those charges could be, saying only that they are being considered.

Mounties do not believe the public is at risk. They ask anyone with information on the explosions to contact them directly, or to call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.