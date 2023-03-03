Pedestrians shot 'more than a dozen' times with pellet guns in Coquitlam: RCMP

Police are investigating an alarming incident in Coquitlam, B.C., that saw two pedestrians shot multiple times with pellet guns this week.

The victims were walking near Glen Drive and Lansdowne Drive around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday when two unknown suspects "shot both their legs with more than a dozen pellets," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

The victims suffered minor injuries during what authorities are calling an unprovoked assault.

"This event is very concerning to police as there is no clear motive," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

The suspects had been walking behind the victims prior to the assault, according to police, then fled eastbound down Glen Drive.

They are described as males with slim builds who are between 5'8" and 5'9" tall. Both were dressed in all black at the time of the incident.

Coquitlam RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened, including dash cam video or other recordings, to contact the detachment at 604-945-1550.