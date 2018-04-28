

A woman is recovering in hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a stretch of road neighbours say is notorious for crashes.

Harry Madan and his wife heard what they describe as a "pretty loud bang" at about 10 p.m. Friday, in the area of 127th Street and 96th Avenue in Surrey. They looked outside, realized someone was injured and called 911.

"It was a husband and wife. They were crossing the street and the woman was hit," Madan said.

The car's windshield was cracked, and the woman's shoes could be seen several metres from the site of the crash.

"The person launched quite far ahead," Madan said.

He added that the woman's injuries were immediately obvious.

"Her shoulder was completely facing the opposite direction and then her hips were hurt really bad," he said. She was screaming in pain.

Madan said the driver, who appeared to be in his late 20s, stayed at the scene and co-operated with police.

"Very apologetic, very sympathetic," he said. "He honestly probably didn't see her."

Those who live in the area told CTV News that the intersection is dangerous. It's poorly lit, and in an area where drivers are often speeding.

It's notorious enough that police often set up speed traps in the area, resident Jarnail Raiei said. The speed limit is 50 km/h, but drivers have been seen doing as much as double the limit.

"People rip around this corner really fast," Madan said.

Two years ago, a teenager was convicted of dangerous driving when his car smashed into three vehicles on 96th near 128th, and a 42-year-old man was killed in a crash also a block from Friday's crash scene in 2012.

Madan said it's a tough area, and asked drivers to keep others in mind when passing through.

"Our neighbours have a lot of kids. They always stay on the lawn," he said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst