    • Pedestrian struck, killed in Surrey

    A 43-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke A 43-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

    A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Surrey early Friday morning, according to authorities.

    First responders were called to the 7300 block of 138 Street at 2:39 a.m., a statement from the Surrey RCMP says.

    "Despite efforts of all involved the pedestrian was declared deceased at scene," a news release from the detachment says.

    No further information was provided, with Mounties saying the investigation was in its early stages and asking drivers to avoid the area Friday morning.

    Anyone with information or dash cam video from the area is urged to call 604-599-0502.

