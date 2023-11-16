Pedestrian struck in Burnaby, Hastings Street closed

A stretch of Hastings Street in Burnaby has been shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue, according to paramedics.

BC Emergency Health Services said it sent four ambulances and a paramedic supervisor to the scene, but no patients were taken to hospital.

Video from the scene shows a tarp surrounded by police tape.

Burnaby RCMP said Hastings Street is closed in both directions between Madison and Rosser Avenues, and will be “for quite some time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.