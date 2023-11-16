VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian struck in Burnaby, Hastings Street closed

    The scene of a pedestrian strike on Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue in Burnaby is seen on Thursday, Nov. 16. The scene of a pedestrian strike on Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue in Burnaby is seen on Thursday, Nov. 16.

    A stretch of Hastings Street in Burnaby has been shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Thursday morning.

    The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue, according to paramedics.

    BC Emergency Health Services said it sent four ambulances and a paramedic supervisor to the scene, but no patients were taken to hospital.

    Video from the scene shows a tarp surrounded by police tape.

    Burnaby RCMP said Hastings Street is closed in both directions between Madison and Rosser Avenues, and will be “for quite some time.”

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

