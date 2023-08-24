Pedestrian struck by bus in North Vancouver dies, RCMP renew appeal for witnesses

A pedestrian who was hit by a bus in North Vancouver Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to an update from police.

North Vancouver RCMP said they are looking for witnesses and dash cam video after a collision between a charter bus and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of Marine Drive just before the Lions Gate Bridge at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian — a 55-year-old North Vancouver man — was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This was a tragic incident resulting in the loss of life," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a news release Thursday. "The RCMP are conducting a thorough investigation and are working with partner agencies, including the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service (ICARS) to determine what happened."

Mounties said the driver of the charter bus remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Anyone with dash cam video of the area at the time of the collision is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 23-18168.