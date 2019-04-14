

A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Abbotsford early Sunday.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 30000 block of Fraser Highway.

The Abbotsford Police Department said the pickup truck driver reported the incident and remained on scene, co-operating with investigators.

Police said the 37-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries before first responders arrived on scene.

The victim's identity is not being released.

Authorities continue their investigation and have not yet determined a cause.