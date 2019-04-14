Pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in Abbotsford
Abbotsford police investigate a deadly pedestrian-vehicle collision.
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 12:03PM PDT
A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Abbotsford early Sunday.
The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 30000 block of Fraser Highway.
The Abbotsford Police Department said the pickup truck driver reported the incident and remained on scene, co-operating with investigators.
Police said the 37-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries before first responders arrived on scene.
The victim's identity is not being released.
Authorities continue their investigation and have not yet determined a cause.