

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in East Vancouver Monday evening.

Authorities said a black BMW sedan ran into the victim at the intersection of East 49th Avenue and Frederick Street at around 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 60s, was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved. His death marks the city's fourth pedestrian fatality of the year.

Police said the driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who was recording dash cam video in the area at the time, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.