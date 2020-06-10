VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a two-car collision in Surrey Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to the crash at 100th Avenue and 156th Street at about 6:15 p.m. Two vehicles collided, and one was sent into the sidewalk where a woman was standing.

She's been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP's collision investigation team and integrated collision analysis were on scene investigating the crash and the road was closed overnight.

Both drivers remained on scene and are co-operating with investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has dash cam footage from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.