Pedestrian seriously injured in South Surrey collision

A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in South Surrey Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 60-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent—next to the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre—around 2 p.m., according to the Surrey RCMP.

She was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious.

Police added that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as Martin Drive between 16 Avenue and Southmere Crescent has been shut down “until further notice.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and reference police file number 2024-84295.

In 2018, after an elderly woman was left in critical condition after being hit by a car at that same intersection, some witnesses told CTV News they’ve never had an issue in the area because there’s a pedestrian signal crosswalk at the intersection with flashing lights.

But one couple said they’ve seen close calls in the area before.

"It's scary. There are a lot of elderly people in the area," Dan Groves said at the time.

And just last month, another elderly woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run nearby, on Martin Drive and 16 Avenue.