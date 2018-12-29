

CTV Vancouver





A pedestrian is suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries after getting hit in the Newton area, according to police.

Surrey RCMP were called to the intersection of 152 Street and 68 Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.

They said an Acura CSX collided with the 58-year-old woman, adding the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with them.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and is suffering from numerous fractures, police said.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.