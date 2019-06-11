

Police say a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in South Vancouver Tuesday.

In a statement, authorities said the collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on East 41st Avenue near Ross Street, where the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

The westbound lanes of 41st Avenue near Ross Street are closed to traffic and traffic is down to a single lane heading east.

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available