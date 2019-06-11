Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in South Vancouver
A decal on a Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 4:37PM PDT
Police say a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in South Vancouver Tuesday.
In a statement, authorities said the collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on East 41st Avenue near Ross Street, where the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
The westbound lanes of 41st Avenue near Ross Street are closed to traffic and traffic is down to a single lane heading east.
This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available