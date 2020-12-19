VANCOUVER -- Police in Burnaby say they are investigating a crash that saw a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 10th Avenue and 4th Street.

According to a 3 p.m. tweet from Burnaby RCMP the person’s injuries are serious.

“Pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital,” reads the tweet.

“Driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police,” it continues.

Police closed part of 10th Avenue to traffic while they investigated the crash.