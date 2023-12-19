VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Langley: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

    A woman crossing the street in a residential neighbourhood in Langley was hit by a pickup truck on Monday afternoon, leaving her with serious injuries, according to authorities.

    Cpl. Craig van Herk with Langley RCMP told CTV News in an email the call came just after 4:20 p.m. for a pedestrian collision at the intersection of 268 Street and 26A Avenue in Aldergrove.

    He said it’s believed a white Dodge pickup truck was travelling south on 268 Street, then the driver turned left onto 26A Avenue, striking the pedestrian—who was walking north on 268 Street and crossing 26A Avenue.

    The driver of the truck remained at the scene and gave the woman first aid until paramedics arrived, and she was taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” Herk said.

    He added that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, but weather conditions may have been.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    • RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses

      Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News