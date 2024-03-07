Pedestrian nearly struck by vehicle, then assaulted by passenger in Burnaby, RCMP say

A man crossing the street in Burnaby Wednesday was nearly run over by an SUV, then assaulted by a stranger who got out of the vehicle, according to local Mounties.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Witnesses told police the man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when the vehicle nearly struck him.

"A male suspect, believed to be 17 to 20 years old, then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and allegedly punched the adult male victim multiple times, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries," the release reads.

"The suspect was not known to the victim."

Police described the suspect vehicle – which fled the scene northbound on Rosser Avenue – as a white, "newer model" Honda CRV. Authorities believe the driver was a woman in her mid-to-late 40s with blond hair, who was wearing a black, puffy jacket.

"Burnaby RCMP investigators have spoken with witnesses and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle, however, they are still looking to obtain a license plate," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, in the news release.

"We would like people to look at the image of the vehicle we are sharing and to contact police if they have any information or dash cam video that may assist in this investigation."

Anyone with information or video should call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 24-7716, police said.