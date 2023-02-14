Pedestrian left with 'very serious injuries' after Vancouver crash, police say

Vancouver police say a senior was taken to hospital with "very serious injuries" after being struck by a vehicle near Oakridge mall Tuesday morning.

In an email, the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it believes "a woman in her 80s" was crossing the road at the intersection of Cambie Street and 41st Avenue when she was hit by someone turning south.

Images from the scene show investigators focusing their attention on a commercial truck parked on Cambie Street south of the intersection.

Police said the woman's injuries "could be life-threatening."

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services confirmed in an email that an ambulance on its way to a lower-acuity call had passed the crash scene around 9 a.m. and stopped to assist.

"Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition," the spokesperson said.

In a tweet, the VPD said the southbound lanes of Cambie Street had been closed to traffic at 41st Avenue due to the collision.

#VanTraffic: Cambie southbound at 41st Avenue has been closed to traffic after a pedestrian was struck. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/u748Te3OPM — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 14, 2023

