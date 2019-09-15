

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Newton area of Surrey Saturday night, according to Surrey RCMP.

A white Toyota Echo hit the pedestrian at 152 Street and Highway 10 around 10:30 p.m.

When Surrey RCMP arrived at the scene, they “determined that this was a pedestrian struck collision and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene," said Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman in a news release.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time, but images from the scene show the Toyota Echo and the pedestrian’s body just slightly west of the crosswalk. There were also articles of clothing and shoes scattered across the road. The Toyota Echo had major front end damage, and its windshield was shattered.

It was raining heavily at the time, and the roads were wet. It is unclear if weather was a factor in this deadly crash.

“The investigation into the collision is in its early stages," Honeyman said. "Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision.”

Police shut down the intersection of 152 Street and Highway 10 overnight as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service conduct their investigation. The roads reopened around 5:30 a.m., according to police.

Investigators are also looking for dash-cam footage related to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.