

Jordan Jiang and Allison Hurst, CTV News Vancouver





A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Newton area of Surrey Saturday night, according to Surrey RCMP.

A white Toyota Echo hit the pedestrian at 152 Street and Highway 10 around 10:30 p.m.

When Surrey RCMP arrived at the scene, they “determined that this was a pedestrian struck collision and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene," said Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman in a news release.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time, but images from the scene show the Toyota Echo and the pedestrian’s body just slightly west of the crosswalk. There were also articles of clothing and shoes scattered across the road. The Toyota Echo had major front end damage, and its windshield was shattered.

It was raining heavily at the time, and the roads were wet. It is unclear if weather was a factor in this deadly crash.

“The investigation into the collision is in its early stages," Honeyman said. "Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision.”

Police shut down the intersection of 152 Street and Highway 10 overnight as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service conduct their investigation. The roads reopened around 5:30 a.m., according to police.

Investigators are also looking for dash-cam footage related to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Locals call for improvements

Denise West is a manager at nearby Big Ridge Brewing. She told CTV News Vancouver the intersection of Highway 10 and 152 Street has been a problem for years.

“It’s very dark, it’s not a very well-lit intersection,” West said. “This intersection is really busy. Not a lot of people pay attention especially when they’re turning right.”

She said when staff leave to run an errand, she is “always telling everyone careful before you cross.”

On May 25 of this year, a pedestrian was struck in the evening, while it was still light out. And, almost a year ago to the day, on Sept. 21, 2018, a man in his 50s was killed while he was crossing Highway 10 near the intersection.

West told CTV News she’d like to see some changes made.

“Maybe having an advanced right turn light, maybe some more lighting here,” or even longer crosswalk times, she suggested.

“Hopefully something can be done about it soon," West said.