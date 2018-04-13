

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead Thursday night in Maple Ridge.

A pedestrian was struck on Lougheed Highway between 216th Street and the Haney Bypass shortly before 10 p.m., according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

"The vehicle did not remain in the area and the female tragically died at the scene," Sgt. Michelle Luca said in a news release.

It is not known whether she was crossing the street or walking on the sidewalk at the time.

Police have provided few details on the complex investigation, which is still in its early stages. They could be seen searching the roadway with flashlights, and the RCMP's Air One helicopter circled above the scene, possibly searching for a suspect.

They have not yet released a description of the driver or their vehicle, but are asking witnesses to come forward.

Personal items and vehicle debris were left scattered on the side of the road after the accident. It appeared that the victim ended up in a ditch on the north side of the highway.

Lougheed was closed in the time following the collision, and did not fully re-open until 13 hours later.

People who live nearby appeared distraught. One resident whose yard backs onto the highway told CTV News she'd heard a loud bang.

"It sounded like an explosion, really. Didn't hear any tires screeching," Debora Ferreira said Friday.

She said she's used to the sound of brakes or metal hitting metal, so when she heard the crash, she thought it was a gunshot.

"Within ten minutes we heard commotion. People yelling and sirens were on scene shortly after."

Ferreira said the stretch of highway where the crash occurred sees a lot of accidents. It's dark and people often speed through it, she said.

CTV has talked to friends of the victim, whose name has not yet been publicly released. Those who knew her described her as a well-liked and respected member of the community, and is a young mother and animal lover who has lived in the area for more than a decade.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Ben Miljure