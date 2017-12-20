

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Vancouver's West End on Wednesday morning.

The victim, a woman whose identity has not been released, was struck near Pendrell and Bute streets just before 7 a.m., according to police.

First responders rushed her to hospital, but she died shortly after arriving.

A van allegedly involved in the collision was located not far from the scene. Police took a 47-year-old man into custody as they continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information on the crash who hasn't spoken with police is asked to call 604-717-2500.