Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Vancouver's West End
Police respond to a hit-and-run that left a woman fatally injured in Vancouver's West End on Dec. 20, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 11:20AM PST
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Vancouver's West End on Wednesday morning.
The victim, a woman whose identity has not been released, was struck near Pendrell and Bute streets just before 7 a.m., according to police.
First responders rushed her to hospital, but she died shortly after arriving.
A van allegedly involved in the collision was located not far from the scene. Police took a 47-year-old man into custody as they continue to investigate what happened.
Anyone with information on the crash who hasn't spoken with police is asked to call 604-717-2500.